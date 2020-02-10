DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta mother is doing all she can to make sure her special needs child safely boards the school bus.
Sashae Fordham’s eight-year-old daughter, Lillian, is in third grade. She has special needs and rides a bus filled with other children with special needs.
“If they have to cross the street, you would think it’s okay to cross the street when your school bus' flashing lights are on and their stop arms are visible,” Fordham said.
But she says it’s not okay, as every day she sees cars ignoring the school buses.
“Well, I’m thinking about the well-being of my child,” added Fordham.
The bus stop is at the corner of Lamar Street and Covington Highway in Decatur.
“That’s a really busy road,” Fordham added.
And there is no median, which means traffic on both sides should be stopping.
“I see it so many times, so I just thought maybe I should speak up,” said Fordham.
While she says it’s been going on all school year, she feels the problem seems to be getting worse.
“I think it’s because the laws for stop-arm violations are not being enforced,” Fordham said.
She’s contacted DeKalb County Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
“I was actually under the impression that extended patrolling was going to start this week,” added Fordham.
But she says nothing has happened yet. Until there are cameras put up or tickets given out, she doesn’t see the problem stopping any time soon.
“It’s really horrible to see something like this happen every day, and no one is doing anything about it,” Fordham added.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to DeKalb County to find out what's being done to address this problem.
Just before airtime, a spokesman for DeKalb County told her they have been in contact with Fordham and are planning on upping patrols and writing tickets to violators.
Fordham told Melissa that after she got involved a captain with DeKalb County Police emailed her asking for the bus route times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.