ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A mother says she feels helpless after her child was denied the COVID-19 test.
“The hospital is like we need him to go now… so I knew something was wrong," said Katie Adair.
Her son, three-year-old Mason Adair, was rushed to the hospital with a high fever, and nasty cough.
“He was just completely out of it. I could barely keep him awake,” Adair told CBS46.
Mason went into isolation immediately.
"That’s kind of why I’m getting a little bit emotional now, just because I knew when they were rushing us up there that something… this wasn’t just a little thing. That something was wrong,” Adair said.
Doctors confirmed it was pneumonia, a viral and bacterial infection in both his lungs and ears.
“It just kind of made me feel like I failed him," said Mason's mother.
Despite having the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, Mason could not get tested.
“I just wish that we could’ve had a positive answer as to yes or no if he had it because the last thing I want to do is put any other parent in the position that we are in right now,” Adair said.
Adair urges the medical community to reassess who they’re testing.
“I have a three-year-old with the underlining health condition. They should’ve gotten a test over someone who is asymptomatic and is feeling perfectly fine,” said Adair.
Mason is now back home and his mother is putting their household under quarantine, maintaining their social distance to ensure everyone’s safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.