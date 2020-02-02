DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A local mom and her five-year-old daughter are recovering after a crash left them with serious injuries.
The single mom and her daughter are now struggling to keep up with their medical bills.
“I was in pain,” five-year-old Danielle said. The crash happened on around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
“I remember when someone was coming up to us, and we were going this way, and someone hit us, and I had on a seat belt,” Danielle added.
It was a rainy day when the Hawthornes were driving on Flakes Mill Road in Decatur, three minutes from their house.
“Unfortunately, the other driver did not survive the accident,” Dana said.
According to a police report, the driver hydroplaned and crossed over into the Hawthorne’s lane, hitting them head on. Dana immediately turned to see if her daughter was okay.
“When I looked back, her head was to the side, she had a mouth full of blood, and her eyes were buck wide, and she was not moving, she did not respond to my calls,” Dana said.
She climbed in the back of her now-totaled sedan.
“Not knowing if that was the last time I would see her, or hear words from her,” Dana said. “I was tapping her face and calling her name … it was about 45 seconds, and she finally came to.”
She called 911 and everyone was taken to a nearby hospital. Dana’s collar bone was broken, among other injuries that required emergency surgery.
Her daughter tore ligaments in her neck, as well as other injuries to her neck and throat. “It kind of piled on the bills,” Dana added.
The police report said the at-fault driver was not wearing a seat belt. The Hawthornes have been in touch with his family and they said he turned 31 about a week after the crash.
Dana said she believes seat belts and her daughter’s car seat are the reasons they’re still alive, and while this is going to be a long recovery for them, they hope their story inspires others to buckle up.
“I’d rather have these injuries and have my life,” Dana said regarding wearing a seat belt.
They’ve started a fundraiser as Dana is a single mom and can’t work right now. They’re in and out of the hospital, and don’t have a car for the time being.
Click here if you’d like to help the Hawthornes during their recovery.
