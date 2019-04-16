ATLANTA (CBS46) – Fulton County detectives and a heartbroken mother are requesting people come forward with information about a teen’s unsolved murder.
Randisha Love was 17 years-old when she was found shot to death inside of her south Fulton County home January 12, 2016.
“We’ve made it three years but it’s still just like the first day,” said her mother, Katara Hamm.
Hamm wears her daughter’s picture on her shirt, shoes, a necklace and a button. She is waiting for justice in her daughter’s death.
“I just try to make it through day by day and it’s even worse because I know whoever did this to her is still out there,” she said.
Hamm and her son walked into the house around 9 p.m. that night in 2016 to find Love lying in a pool of blood. She had been shot several times. Detective Stewart Webb with the Fulton County Police Department said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was missing from the house. She was a good student who was involved in ROTC at Westlake High School, interested in the Air Force.
“We’re still trying to figure out why this girl would have been targeted. There’s no obvious reason this should have happened to her,” he said. “It’s frustrating. We keep looking and asking and the answers aren’t there; so we just keep reaching back out to the community. Somebody knows something.”
Webb said they are following up on leads and still processing some evidence at the crime lab, but a solid tip from the community is needed to help them crack the case.
“Specifically, I’d like to reach out to the student body of Westlake High School,” he said. “There’s at least two grades there that were attending school during the time of the murder. I would like them, their families to talk about it and if they have any information, rumors, talk that they heard in school that year, to please contact Crime Stoppers or the Fulton County Police Department.”
He has sent a flyer to the school hoping someone comes forward.
The last time Love was seen was on January 12, 2016 when she got off the school bus. She called her mom around 4:15 p.m. when she was home to say she was starting her homework and asked her mother to bring home some dinner. Hamm and her son returned home around 9 p.m. and found Love’s body. Hamm said she has no idea who would want to kill her only daughter.
“I just want them to know they took my soul out of my body. I just want them to come forward,” she pleaded. “I don’t have any peace knowing this person or those people are still out there and they’re just walking free while my daughter is six feet under.”
You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also contact the Fulton County Police Department’s confidential crime tip line at 404-613-6529.
