ST. SIMONS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Conservation agencies and several organizations teamed up to rescue a mother manatee and her calf from a small tidal pond on a St. Simons Island golf course on Tuesday.
According to the Wildlife Resources Division, a cold snap from the week before likely spurred the two Florida manatees to migrate south to warmer waters in Florida, where the marine mammals can winter more safely.
They suggest the manatees swam through two culverts and a large pond to access the small pond after they were possibly drawn by the warmer water coming from it.
Once captured, the manatees were carefully moved to a transport vehicle headed to Florida for further assessment, any necessary medical care and eventual release. Unfortunately, the calf died on the way.
The mother, estimated at 600-700 pounds, was in stable condition Tuesday at SeaWorld rescue facilities in Orlando, FL. The goal is to help her recover and then release her.
The rescue was coordinated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research, SeaWorld, and Law Enforcement Division - Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
