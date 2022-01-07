Mother of Ahmaud Arbery speaks to CBS46 after his killers receive life sentences

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Glynn County Superior Court, Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery on Friday. The McMichael’s will serve life sentences without the possibility of parole. Bryan will serve a life sentence will the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Walmsley’s ruling is one that Cobb County prosecutors argued for in the sentencing hearing.
“As for Greg McMichael, the state contends he still believes that he and his son did nothing wrong and that is lack of remorse or sympathy,” stated lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.
Walmsley who presided over the case finally shared his thoughts on the crimes in a powerful sentencing speech. He held a minute long moment of silence reflecting on part of Arbery’s final run.
“I thought about this from a lot of different angles and I kept coming back to the terror that must’ve been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores,” Walmsley stated.
Arbery’s mother, father, and sister read victim impact statements to the court.
“If I could, I would trade places with Ahmaud in a heartbeat. But I can’t,” Marcus Arbery said. “So, I am here to do what he can’t and that is to fight for him. To fight for his memory, his legacy and to tell you who he was. That’s the one thing you didn’t get to hear in this courtroom,” Arbery added.
The Michael’s will serve life prison sentences, plus 20 years, with no possibility of parole, despite arguments from their attorneys.
“Greg McMichael is a good man. He is not a perfect person. None of us are. He has lived a good life, a life of service and that has to count for something,” said defense attorney Laura Hogue.
Bryan will be eligible for parole after serving at least three decades.
“As far as remorse Roddie Bryan stands in very different shoes,” Walmsley said, adding that Bryan displayed concern and remorse about what happened, but overall saying the killing was callous.
“I will quote Arbery’s mother when she said, ‘when they could not scare or intimidate him, they killed him.’”
In her victim impact statement, Arbery’s mother told the court she promised her son when she laid him to rest that she’d find justice. She spoke with CBS46 after the sentencing about the impact the case had on the court.
“When I was addressing the courts, and I was talking to Judge Walmsley he was paying attention,” Cooper-Jones said. “I knew he was listening to the things I was saying…He took quotations from all three defendants and addressed them. To me that spoke volumes.”
The McMichael’s and Bryan did not give statements on their own, remaining silent because they have a federal hate crimes trial approaching in February.
Walmsley noted he hopes the case will teach lessons about how to treat your fellow neighbor.
“His death should force us to expand our definition of what a neighbor may be and how we treat them,” Walmsey said. “Assuming the worst in others, we show our worst character. Assuming the best in others is always the best course of action and maybe those are the grand lessons in this case.”
