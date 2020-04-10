SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The mother of former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Sheree Whitfield has been found safe after missing for more than two weeks.
Thelma Ferguson had been last seen leaving her Sandy Springs residence on March 23. The independent mother and grandmother is still very much full of life and known to vacation on her own, sometimes without notifying others, according to her daughter.
On social media, Whitfield wrote, "I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family."
The former wife of NFL offensive tackle, Bob Whitfield, even issues an exclusive statement to CBS46 in hopes it would help bring her mother home.
"We want to thank everyone for the enormous amount of love, support and prayers that my family has received. Anyone who knows my mom, Thelma, knows that she is a free spirit who travels often. But, she has never been away this long without communicating with us. We want to thank the Sandy Springs Police Department for their help in trying to locate her whereabouts. At this time, we remain positive that she will return to us safe and sound. “Mom, please just come home to us or let us know that you are OK."
However, good news came late Friday evening, just two days before Easter. Ferguson was located, however authorities nor Whitfield immediately shared where the 72-year-old had been.
Whitfield did however share a joyous post to her Instagram thank everyone for their prayers.
