SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Sandy Springs woman who went missing in March is the mother of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sheree Whitfield.
Police say Thelma Ferguson was last seen on March 23 after leaving her Sandy Springs home. She was wearing gray pants, black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord bearing Georgia tag RMZ5773.
Whitfield asked for prayers in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family," the reality TV star said.
Whitfield said her mother has taken "personal vacations" in the past without letting the family know. " However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends," she said.
Ferguson has ties in the states of Ohio and California, according to authorities.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ferguson is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Gehricke at 770-551-6923 or via email at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.
View this post on Instagram
Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other.... Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!
