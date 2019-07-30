DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman escaping from an abusive husband, was killed within feet of making it to safety. Police say he shot her in the parking lot of a Dawsonville fire station Monday night.
The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dawson County Fire Station on Dawson Forest Road in Dawsonville.
Police say the victim, later identified as 44 year-old Amy Alexandria Gibson, was being followed by her estranged husband when she pulled into the parking lot of the fire station. Investigators say she was on the phone with 911 moments before and her phone died as she parked and that is when her husband, later identified as 44 year-old Jeremy Wade Gibson, fatally shot her in front of their two kids who were in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was feet away from safety when police say this mom of two was killed by her estranged husband. At 11pm on @cbs46, her lifelong friend talks about how the mom was trying to flee from the abusive relationship. pic.twitter.com/a89P0Xlp4x— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) July 31, 2019
Gibson was arrested and the couple's 8-year-old and 5 year-old children are in the state's care. Family friends say their maternal aunt is traveling from across the country to pick them up.
Susan Stute has been friends with Amy Alexandria Gibson, who went by Alex, since college. She says she was not surprised to hear what happened because Alex was staying with family while separated from her abusive husband.
She described a long list of issues which Alex confided in her about Jeremy's abuse. Stute says Alex was doing everything she could to stay away from him and friends were worried sick.
"We're tormented. We wanted to help but we didn't know how to help," said Stute.
Stute says she leaves behind a beautiful 8-year-old daughter named Drew. "She was very protective over her," said Stute. "She's a very hands on mother. She didn't want them just sitting around on their ipads. They were painting or doing crafts."
She add that their 5-year-old Mike was never too far from Alex's side. "He held her heart in the palm of his hand. She was just the best mother around."
Stute says she is grieving one of her closest friends and is heartbroken over this loss. "She always had an encouraging word, kind hearted, tenacious."
