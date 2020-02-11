COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Thirty-year-old Shekinah Akbar was arrested Monday for allegedly strangling her 5-year-old daughter to death. Police found the girl at their home in the Cumberland Crossing Apartments in Marietta that morning.
"I actually saw it when I was driving yesterday to go out," said Jamar Quarles who lives in the Cumberland Crossing Apartments. "I saw Cobb County out here in the crime scene van," he added saying is heart breaks for the little girl.
A criminal warrant says Cobb County Police came to the home to find the little girl with bruises throughout her body and other visible injuries. Police say the 5-year-old had neck injuries from being strangled.
She was taken to Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday.
Rashaunta Pruitt is a friend of Akbar's. She told CBS46 that Akbar had recently moved to Marietta from Mobile, Alabama. Pruitt said she'd been in tears all day over the tragedy.
"I just hope it was an accident or she tell the truth or whatever happened," Pruitt told CBS46. "She was a loving person. She would give the shirt off her back to a person. She don’t have to know you. That don’t sit right with me. I don’t think she will harm her child or her kids. She always had her kids with her. She loved them," said Pruitt.
Akbar was booked into Cobb County Jail without bond. She is charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault-strangulation, and 1st degree child abuse.
Pruitt says Akbar also has a son who is a toddler.
"It makes you think, what’s really going on you know?," Quarles states. "You never know what people are going through," he added.
