MOBILE, Ala. (CBS46) -- Tara Lee, a woman who allegedly aided her daughter in kidnapping an Alabama woman's baby, turned herself in to authorities in Mobile on Friday.
She is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and interference with custody.
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies said Lee assisted her daughter, Kayla Singleton, in kidnapping a nine-month old baby and fleeing to Stone Mountain.
