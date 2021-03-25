Mother pleads for help finding drive-by shooter who seriously wounded son

Three days after her 21-year-old son Elijahwon Jefferies was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting, Tenica Lackey is pleading with the public to help detectives find the shooter.
“If they know anything about this vehicle or anybody that had anything to do with the incident about my son, just come forward,” Lackey told reporters Thursday.
The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Monday on Spring Lake Terrace in the Springs of Ellington subdivision off of Spring Road near Covington. A security camera captured a white sedan, possibly a Honda, right around that time.
Investigators believe someone in that vehicle fired the shots toward the victim. Responding deputies began treating Jefferies upon arrival. His injuries were so serious, they called for a helicopter to fly him to a hospital, authorities said. Jefferies remains hospitalized, his mother said.
Detectives declined to say whether they think the victim was specifically targeted or whether they suspect a gang was behind the shooting.
“But I can say that our hearts go out to the Jefferies and Lackey family at this time,” said Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett, “and we hope that Elijawon has a speedy recovery.”
Lackey, the mother of the victim, hopes fellow parents are listening to her plea.
“Any mother that really cares, if it’s their child that had anything to do with it, encourage them to just give the information that they know,” she said.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Anyone with information can also email Newton County Investigator Clinton French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or reach him by phone at 678-625-1429.
