COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street Tuesday morning.
The victim, a woman, was pushing her child in a stroller as she crossed over Garden Walk Boulevard at Garden Ridge. As the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition neared her, she pushed her child to safety before being struck by the SUV.
Though unsuccessful, the driver did attempt to swerve away from the mother, subsequently striking a Clayton County Police cruiser and then colliding with a loaded school bus.
The mother, who has not been publicly identified, was the only casualty. Her child was transported to Egleston where he condition was last listed as "stable." No others were injured.
Witnessed tell Georgia State Patrol the driver was "not operating the vehicle in a reckless manner, nor violating any traffic laws at the time of the crash." Conditions at the time of the accident, 6:05 a.m., were rainy and there was little to no light.
The investigation is ongoing.
