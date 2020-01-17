ATLANTA (CBS46) – Tranisha Wilcox, a southwest Atlanta mother of two, awoke from a deep sleep at about 1:30 a.m. Friday to the sound of a smoke alarm.
“I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I was panicking.”
With every door she opened, heavy smoke hit her in the face. She grabbed her young sons and called 911. Firefighters were already arriving at the Pavilion Place Apartments on Cleveland Avenue.
They quickly realized the fire had started in a first-floor apartment. A 911 operator informed firefighters that smoke was filling the apartment directly above it, trapping Wilcox and her children inside.
Wilcox followed the instructions of the 911 operator who told her to go to a window and wave her arms so firefighters could see where she was.
“The firefighters climbed up the ladder,” she said. “I pushed my 7-year-old out the window first, and I gave them my child, my 4-month-old.”
But the window was small, and it was positioned too high on the wall for her to climb out of. So a firefighter -- a seasoned captain – broke his way through the window and escorted Wilcox through the smoke-filled apartment to safety.
“He put his life in danger for me,” said Wilcox. “He kept sharing, taking his (oxygen) mask off, and giving it to me.”
“He did take in some smoke and was transported to the hospital,” said Sgt. Cortez Stafford, a spokesman for the Atlanta Fire Department.
Paramedics took the mother, her two young sons, and the firefighter to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
After being released from the hospital, Wilcox returned to her apartment before sunrise Friday to try to salvage some belongings. Most everything, she said, was destroyed by smoke and water from the fire hoses. She does not have renters insurance.
Still, Wilcox said she’s thankful for the smoke alarm in the stairwell of her apartment building. She also had a message for the responding firefighters.
“Thank you for saving my life and my kids’ life,” she said.
Loved ones have set up an online fundraiser to help the Wilcox family replace their belongings. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Firefighters rescue baby, small child, and adult female from second floor apartment after a #fire started in the bedroom of unit on the first floor. All victims and FF were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are stable and alert. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/rKg0OehMFj— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.