ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local nonprofit held its annual Mother’s Day brunch honoring mothers who lost children to violence or unforeseen circumstances.
The brunch celebrated those mothers who have faced the tragedy of losing their child.
Mother’s Day can be tough for those who have suffered a loss.
“Not only do you feel the pain, but it can’t be replaced,” said Jean Rolle, who lost her grandson to cancer.
But many families attended the brunch at Spice House Midtown, put on by the spread love initiative, a grassroots organization that focuses on human services.
“I believe mothers are the backbone of the community,” said Terrell Johnnies, the President and Founder of the Spread Love Initiative.
Terrell Johnnies lost his cousin to a home invasion.
“His mother would call me at all different times of the day,” Johnnies said, “When Mother’s Day came around, she missed him, so I took her out for Mother’s Day, and I just thought to myself, how many other mothers are suffering this loss?”
He realized there was a need and started putting on events to help those mothers.
“We can relate to each other, we understand each other’s pain,” said Monteria Robinson, “My son’s name is Jamarion Robinson, he was killed here in Atlanta on August 5th, 2016, due to police brutality.”
This is the first Mother’s Day Deborah Knott is spending without her son, who was killed in a car accident last summer.
“I lost my only child,” Knott said.
These mothers say events like this one help them get through difficult times, knowing there are others out there going through the same thing.
“We’re singing, we’re laughing, we’re taking photos of each other, we’re in our happy place when we’re all together,” added Robinson.
