CARROLL COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- It's a Mother's Day celebration 51 years in the making. Shyrlene Haynes and her daughter Carla Banks emotionally embraced.
“I became pregnant at 13 and back then in those days it was taboo,” said Haynes.
As a result she was shipped off to a home for unwed mothers, where she had a baby girl she named Carla. “They only allowed me to hold her for a certain amount of time. I think it was five minutes. So in those 5 minutes I checked for fingers and toes and I whispered two things in her ear. One was I would always love you and the other one was I would never forget you.
Carla was then put up for adoption. Haynes says she struggled with the decision for the next 50 years. All that time, Carla had her own struggles.
“Kids were always saying you don’t look like them why you tall and they short. Why you light and they darker than you hem not your parents,” Carla said.
All the questions eventually resulted in Carla discovering she was adopted. She was 12 at the time and that’s when her search began.
“A hole grew there and I needed to know,” added Carla.
Carla’s adopted parents, the Banks, began to help. They reviewed their paperwork, contacted social workers, and they even hired a private investigators. But the adoption was sealed. So for almost 50 years all they got were dead ends.
Then Carla got ill and needed her biological family’s medical history. She was connected with the Georgia Adoption Reunion Registry and the rest is history.
“Us being together, this is more than any mother could ask for,” said Haynes. “Having your child with you, especially one that you haven’t had around. I can’t even put it into words.”
Both Haynes and Carla wanted to give a special thanks to the Banks for taking care of Carla for so many years.
They say they will now take this opportunity to make up for lost time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.