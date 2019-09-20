CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Clayton County mother is searching for a solution after she said a strange man approached her daughter near a bus stop off Knotty Pine Place. The bus stop is next to a burned out home.
"After he heard my voice, he ran behind the house, and I'm like what was his purpose of running if he wasn't preying on my child?" Leonard told CBS46.
The Clayton County School District said it is investigating the matter. CBS46 questioned whether the bus stop should be moved all together.
Leonard contacted police. In an email to CBS46 Friday, police said the following:
The residence has been flagged for Code Enforcement to step in and possibly begin the abatement process. Patrols have also been increased in the area, especially during school bus loading times. At this time, there’s no signs of squatters in the home, but officers will be vigilant in looking out for them, especially during this time.
While no crime has been committed, Leonard is concerned.
"I'm like why did he run? Like, if you had no intentions on messing with a child or snatching a child, or any of that, then why did you run?" Leonard said.
A spokesperson for Clayton County Public Schools issued the following statement:
Clayton County Public Schools has been made aware of a potentially hazardous situation related to an abandoned home near one of our bus stops. We are working with Clayton County’s Elected Officials to address concerns relative to property in an effort to ensure the safety of all students and residents in the area.
As an added precaution, members of the Clayton County Public Schools Transportation Department, as well as the Safety & Security Division, have assessed the property/area and relocated the bus stop to an area we believe is safer for our students to be picked up and dropped off. The location for the new bus stops are Knotty Pine Place at Knotty Pine Place (just before the semi cul-de-sac) and Logan's Crossing at Thorne Ridge Trail. These will replace the bus stop located near intersection of Thorne Ridge Trail and Knotty Pine Place.
We thank our elected officials for working with us to secure the property in an effort to ensure the safety of our students. In addition, we thank the vigilant community members for bringing this issue to our attention allowing us to quickly respond to this matter.
A Clayton County mother is searching for a solution after she says a strange man approached her daughter near a bus stop off Knotty Pine Place. The bus stop is next to a burned out home.
"After he heard my voice, he ran behind the house, and I'm like what was his purpose of running if he wasnt preying on my child?" Leonard told CBS46.
The Clayton County School District said it is investigating the matter. CBS46 questioned whether the bus stop should be moved all together.
Leonard contacted police. In an email to CBS46 Friday, police said the following:
The residence has been flagged for Code Enforcement to step in and possibly begin the abatement process. Patrols have also been increased in the area, especially during school bus loading times. At this time, there’s no signs of squatters in the home, but officers will be vigilant in looking out for them, especially during this time.
While no crime has been committed, Leonard is concerned.
"I'm like why did he run? Like, if you had no intentions on messing with a child or snatching a child, or any of that, then why did you run? Because if you didn't run and I seen you at the house, I probably wouldn't have never thought of anything. But you ran when you heard my voice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.