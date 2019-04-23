LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The pitter-patter of children's feet as they chase one another around the house, belly laughs of joy and dreams of the future were taken from a husband and four of his children in 2017.
Now, nearly three years after the brutal slaying, Gwinnett County Superior Judge Randy Rich has sentenced the woman responsible for one of the county's most brutal and tragic murders to life behind bars.
On the night of July 6th, Isablel Cartuna Martinez called Gwinnett County officers to her Emory Lane home. She told them she had stabbed her entire family.
When officers arrived they found Martinez's husband, 33-year-old Martin, and four of their children ranging in age from 2 to 10-years-old slain after being stabbed several times.
A fifth child, nine-year-old Diana was severely injured but would later recover from of injuries.
In total, Martinez faced seven counts including murder, aggravated murder and cruelty to children.
