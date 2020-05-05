ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- This new normal hasn’t been easy for most, especially for single mother Amirah Hatton.
Hatton and her handsome 3-year-old son Isa are an inseparable duo who received some life changing news from doctors on April 20th.
“The first thing you think is I am I going to lose my baby,” Hatton said. “They found a mass in his adrenal gland and they said that he had neuroblastoma cancer and it was now high-risk cancer because it metastasized throughout his bones his spine, his hands, his legs, his knees, his feet,” she explained.
Isa’s doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said he had a 40% to 50% chance of surviving. They rushed him into the most aggressive form of chemo for children, causing him to lose his golden locks this week.
The situation only became more complicated as the devoted mother lost her source of income.
“You know, just with everything going on I just don’t have the time. There’s always appointments, there’s always something I have to do with him,” Hatton told CBS46.
To make matters worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the mother and son duo left to face this battle alone.
“Even at home we're not allowed to have a lot of relatives come visit. My relatives are up north so as much as they want to come down and fly down that’s not really an option right now so really it’s just me and him,” Hatton said.
Hatton’s family decided to help in the only way they could. They created this Gofundme account to help her and Isa survive during his year-long treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.