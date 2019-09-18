ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lawyers for the family of a man who died in a Rockdale County Jail have released video clips they say, show he suffered inhumane treatment in his final hours, calling it torture.

Shali Tilson was arrested in March 2018 on a misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct and booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

Loved ones say, the 22 year old suffered a mental health crisis at the time. Tilson was on Suicide watch, so someone should have been checking on him every 15 minutes.

A lawsuit filed by his parents says he died nine days later of “a pulmonary embolism caused by dehydration.”

His mother Tynesha Tilson was shocked and heartbroken after watching the last days her son was alive.

“I literally watched my son take his last breathes before my eyes and I could do nothing to save him, after he passed, he continued to sit there in that corner in that same spot and no one came to check on him.” Says Tilson

Mawuli Davis, an attorney for Tilson’s parents, said they obtained videos from a good Samaritan or whistleblower from the jail that show Tilson appearing distressed in his cell and deputies failing to check on him.

“Shows him buzzing a buzzer, to try to get help. A buzzer that we found from internal affairs report was broke.” Says Davis.

The Family wants Rockdale County, The Sheriff and the Deputies who were responsible for him to be held accountable.

“No one has been held accountable not one of the law enforcements has been arrested.” Says Davis

The sheriff and deputies have asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in March and later amended to include details from the videos.