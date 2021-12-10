CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents of students at Mundy’s Mill High School are begging administrators for a safer school, as videos of fights and social media threats circulate amongst students.
One video shows a mob of more than a dozen teenagers punching one another. In an attempt to stop the attack, the school’s assistant principal throws one student to the ground, picks her up by the waist, and carries her upside-down away from the brawl.
Parents like Teewanna Royal-Akins are frustrated and scared to send students to school.
“It’s sad. There’s so much going on in that school and not enough people are talking about it,” said Royal-Akins.
Royal-Akins has two students at Mundy’s Mill High School. She said fights like this happen all the time.
“Morning fights, afternoon fights, fights during school hours,” she said. “There’s not enough security.”
The mother of four says her second oldest was previously attacked at a bus stop. The violence comes amid several shooting threats shared over social media this year.
“They’re not safe at school, they’re not safe at the bus stop, they’re not safe on the bus. So why, as a parent, do you want your kid to go to school?”
Royal-Akins said she’s now preparing to go to school with her kids – volunteering to work security when she’s not working her primary job as a hairdresser.
“We’ve got to find help somehow,” she explained. “I don’t know how they’re going to do it, but let’s get some security guards in the school.”
Clayton County School District said there is already a security presence at Mundy’s Mill.
“Clayton County Public Schools (district) and its schools handle such incidents and matters according to district policy and protocols. As it relates to security, there are two School Resource Officers (SROs) assigned to the school. In addition, the Clayton County School Police monitor on-site and social media traffic to provide additional resources as warranted,” said a spokesperson for the district.
However, the level of violence at school may require increased safety measures.
“They can come to me,” explained Royal-Akins. “Before they get to the point where they’re fighting, we can go to the office and talk about it. Security will be the first step in improving that school.”
At 5'4", Royal-Akins knows she's not the biggest person in the room. However, she thinks her presence could make kids think twice before starting trouble on school property.
