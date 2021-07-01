ATLANTA (CBS46) – The mother of a woman injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 is hoping to find a nurse who stopped to render aid after the crash.
Kimberly Clarkson said two men were drag racing at speeds between 100 and 120 miles per hour around 2 p.m. Thursday when one of the drivers lost control and struck her daughter’s car. The car overturned after it careened into a concrete barricade.
Clarkson said there were many people who pulled over to assist her daughter, one of which she has identified. However, the family is still searching for a nurse who also pulled over to assist after the crash. As a nurse herself, Clarkson said she wants to extend her thanks to that person for helping her daughter.
Clarkson’s daughter remains hospitalized. She lost a large amount of tissue from her arm and has had surgery to remove embedded glass, gravel, and asphalt. She told CBS46 that today is her daughter’s 35th birthday.
The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash reportedly fled the scene with the other driver accused of drag racing.
If you know the identity of the nurse or if you are that person, please contact CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy at adam.murphy@cbs46.com.
