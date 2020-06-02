ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Several Georgia mothers whose sons were killed by police officers gathered on the steps of the state capitol Tuesday.
They came to support the sponsors of a bill aimed at creating a statewide database of cases that involve police officers using force against others.
Six Democrats, all women of color, sponsored House Bill 636 last year. It has yet to have a committee hearing.
The bill would require police officers to report when they use force, and it would require police agencies to enter each "use of force" instance into a statewide database that would be available to the public.
Each of the mothers who spoke at the news conference said they believe the use of deadly force was not necessary in their sons' cases.
One mother also blasted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for seeming to care more about property during Friday's riots in Atlanta than the lives of young black men.
“Keisha Bottoms, I saw you crying," said Monteria Robinson, referring to the Mayor's impassioned news conference Friday evening. "That did not move the people of your city. Have you cried over my son?”
The bill's sponsors realize that with only a few days left in the legislative session -- once it resumes after the COVID-19 hiatus -- it will be difficult for the bill to survive. They're hoping, however, that with so much focus on police brutality, parts of the bill might be attached to a Senate bill in order to keep the legislation alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.