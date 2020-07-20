ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Attorneys for ex-Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe, who is charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, filed a motion at the Fulton County Courthouse requesting that D.A. Paul Howard recuse himself from the case.

The motion comes a little over a month after Brooks was shot twice in the back while fleeing from Rolfe and his partner, Officer Devin Brosnan, in the parking lot of the Wendy's once located on University Avenue.

Immediately following the June 12 incident, Rolfe was terminated from the Atlanta Police Department. Rolfe was also hit with 11 charges which include felony murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The prosecutor residing over the case is Howard, Fulton County's D.A. of more than 20 years. The veteran D.A. was immediately met with criticism for his swift movement in the Rayshard Brooks case.

"The former officer's counsel argue the removal of Howard will give their client a chance at a fair trial. Paul Howard has systematically sought to deprive Garrett Rolfe of a fair trial and impartial jury since the day he announced his decision to arrest Garrett Rolfe. Because Paul Howard’s statements to the public were ethically inappropriate, because Paul Howard will be a necessary witness in this case, and because Paul Howard is currently under criminal investigation by the GBI for his actions in this case, we move to recuse Paul Howard and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the case against Garrett Rolfe."

A spokesperson for Howard's office released the following statement Monday evening: