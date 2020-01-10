ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who was approached by police after he allegedly attempted to enter a vehicle in southwest Atlanta is on the run.
Police said the incident happened at a Publix on Memorial Dr where they found the suspect attempting to enter a vehicle.
Surveillance footage captured the driver of a red motorcycle pulling on several car door handles. The suspect then tossed a spark plug in hopes to enter one vehicle before being approached by police.
Once police attempted to question the suspect, he then fled the scene causing a high-speed police chase.
Investigators described the red motorcycle to possibly be a 2006 Honda CB100RR.
At this time, police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
Information on this case or this suspect can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
