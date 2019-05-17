CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A major crash involving a motorcycle forced the closure of I-675 in Clayton County Friday morning but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection with SR 42.
Police say the motorcyclist was critically injured. It's unclear if any other injuries were sustained.
The highway reopened around 8:15 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
