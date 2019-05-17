CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A major crash involving a motorcycle has forced the closure of all northbound lanes on I-675 in Clayton County.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection with SR 42.
GDOT says a detour is in place requiring motorists traveling northbound on I-675 to use Exit 1. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Police say the motorcyclist was critically injured. It's unclear if any other injuries were sustained.
No word on when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
