LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia 511 reported there is a major accident between a motorcycle and an SUV in Gwinnett county on I-85 at State Route 317 and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
Suwanee Police responded to accident around 2:02 p.m.
Richard Moore Hardison, 36, of Duluth, was traveling north on I-85 when his motorcycle struck the rear of an SUV.
The momentum of the motorcycle hitting the SUV caused the motorcycle and driver to go airborne, crossing the concrete divider and entering southbound I-85.
The motorcycle then landed on the top of a pickup truck traveling south on I-85.
Hardison died upon impact.
The accident has caused a shut down of all lanes southbound and four left lanes northbound.
This is an ongoing investigation.
