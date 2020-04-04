SOUTH FULTON Ga. (CBS46) -- A motorcycle driver was killed Saturday after being struck by another vehicle in Fulton County.
The accident happened on the 2600 block of West Rd in City of South Fulton.
After further investigation, police said the driver of the vehicle was traveling west on West Road had crossed the center land and collided with the motorcycle head on.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
