ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta father is finally recovering at home after crashing into a mattress on the highway, while he was on his motorcycle.
The father and Sandy Springs Police say securing your load is more than just a message, it's Georgia law.
"I don't remember hitting the mattress, I blacked out at some point," Charles Hodges told CBS46.
As a tow truck driver, it's been Hodges' job for more than a decade to secure loads.
September 1st, around 10:45am, it was an unsecured one which he says nearly killed him on Georgia 400 as he turned off I-285.
A mattress flew off a truck then hit him on his motorcycle. The father flipped about 16 times, witnesses reported.
"I was literally tumbling," he paused. "I could feel myself going over and over. I couldn't stop. I had no control over it."
His legs, arms, shoulders and even his teeth were injured and broken. Sandy Springs Police say they have no leads on the driver carrying furniture that was not properly strapped.
But the agency adds, Georgia law is clear, OCGA 40-6-248: No person shall operate any motor vehicle with a load on or in such vehicle unless the load… is adequately secured to prevent the dropping or shifting of the load onto the roadway. Any person who operates a vehicle in violation of this Code section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.
Still, unsecured loads on Georgia roads and highways are all too common. CBS46 found dozens of images posted to social media which show examples of the dangerous travel within the past year across the state.
"They didn't think I was going to make it." Hodges continued, "if you got to carry something, tie it down, make sure it's tight, stop multiple times before you get to your destination."
Hodges believes had it not been for the EMT riding in the ambulance a couple cars behind him, who sprang into action on the scene, he would have bled out from an accident that was no fault of his own.
"To stop or not, she didn't have to but she did." Adding, "Thank God because I wouldn't be here."
Traveling with an unsecure load is a misdemeanor that could result in fines or jail time. Additionally, drivers could face points on their license.
Hodges is asking for any witness or the driver to come forward to Sandy Springs Police.
If you'd like to help the family with expenses, click here.
