CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) A motorcyclist is dead after losing control of their bike and crashing into a telephone pole on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Chamblee Dunwoody Road near Connemara Drive.
The cyclist was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
