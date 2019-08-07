AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) – A Powder Springs man is dead after another driver cut him off while he was riding his motorcycle.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Maxham Road and Old Alabama Road in Austell.
Jeffery L. Everett, 35, was traveling north on Maxham Road on a white Yamaha YZF-R6 when a silver Nissan Maxima pulled out in front of him causing the collision.
The driver was identified by police as 46-year-old Fredericka C. Washington of Austell. She did not require medical attention at the scene.
Everett, however, was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet said whether the driver will be charged.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Cobb County Police.
