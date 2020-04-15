MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a box truck on I-75 in Cobb County Tuesday.
Marietta Police say the Peterbilt box truck was slowing down when approaching a prior accident on southbound I-75 when 63 year-old Dennis Wolk, of Cartersville, failed to stop in time, crashing his motorcycle into the back of the truck.
Wolk was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the truck was uninjured. Marietta Police say charges against that driver are not anticipated.
The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Marietta Police at 770-794-5352.
