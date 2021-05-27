FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)—Fayetteville police are investigating a fatal accident that left several lanes shut down Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers responded to an accident involving an SUV and motorcycle on Highway 54 West at Gingercake Road.
Police said the SUV was traveling on Highway 54 eastbound and turned onto Gingercake Road. Moments later, the SUV collided with a motorcycle. The cyclist died.
Police have not released any details on what caused the wreck.
