UNION CITY, FULTON Co (CBS46) -- Police say a motorcyclist who was weaving in and out of traffic was killed Sunday evening when she collided with a semi.
It happened around 4 p.m. on the Flat Shoals Rd off ramp off of I-85 Southbound.
According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was making a legal left-hand turn when the motorcyclist hit the front right side of the truck. The cyclist, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No charges were filed as of Sunday night.
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.
