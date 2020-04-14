CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—Clayton County police are investigating a multi-vehicle fatal wreck that left both the north and southbound lanes shut down near a busy intersection.
The fatal wreck happened on Monday night on Riverdale Road, near Garden Walk Boulevard.
Clayton police reported the accident involved two vehicles and a motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was killed in the wreck.
Police have not released any details on charges and all lanes opened back up to traffic just after midnight on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.