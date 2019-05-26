ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Speeding and weaving around other vehicles appears to have been a deadly combination for a motorcyclist on an Atlanta interstate early Sunday morning.
Police say the accident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning on I-75 southbound near the exit to I-85 northbound.
The cyclist hit another vehicle, lost control, then slid across several lanes and may have been hit as he slid. At some point, he was thrown from the bike.
The motorcyclist was taken to Grady Hospital, but they could not save him. He died from his injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the accident.
