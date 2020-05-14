GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a motorcycle accident that resulted in a man’s death.
According to a press release from Gwinnett County police, on May 9th, shortly before 5 p.m., units were dispatch to a motorcycle versus vehicle accident on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and South Waterworks Road in Buford.
Gwinnett County police wrote the driver of the motorcycle, Zachary Speir, 37, was travelling southbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard towards Sugar Hill.
The driver of a brown SUV, a 64-year-old woman, was travelling northbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, preparing to turn left onto South Waterworks Road.
Moments later, both the motorcycle and the SUV collided.
Police wrote Speir died at the scene and it is believed he may have been riding hit motorcycle at a high rate of speed.
No charges have been filed at this time, police wrote.
