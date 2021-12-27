ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a collision with a GMC Sieraa near Lake Acworth Drive and Cherokee Street in Cobb County on Dec. 26.
The incident happened at about 6:16 p.m. Acworth Police say the motorcyclist on a 2001 Harley Davidson was in the right turn lane for Cherokee Street when the 2017 GMC Sierra pulled out of the gas station on the corner and into the path of the Harley.
The motorcyclist hit the brake to avoid hitting the GMC but the bike overturned and the rider was thrown.
47-year-old John M. Lloyd of Acworth was transported to Kennestone Hospital.
56-year-old William E. Akin of Roswell was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with DUI, Failure to Yield, and Serious Injury by Vehicle.
