ATLANTA (CBS46)—If you plan to hit the roads this holiday weekend, troopers want to alert motorist to be on the lookout for a large police presence.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, during the 4th of July holiday weekend, troopers and deputies are participating in Operation Zero Tolerance, a nationwide program that will partner deputies and state troopers, as the pull over suspected speeders and drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs from Friday, July 3, to Sunday, July 5.
“State troopers and officers will be on high visibility patrols during the 54-hour holiday period. Our goal is to keep the number of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities at a minimum, as well as discourage impaired driving,” said Colonel Gary Vowell, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
“Crashes caused by impaired drivers can be prevented. Motorists must take the initiative to plan ahead for their holiday activities by designating a sober driver,” said Colonel Vowell.
The Department of Public Safety is asking all motorist to take the following safety precautions:
• Follow the posted speed limit
• Do not driving while impaired
• Make sure all occupants are restrained
• Keep your hands off of your cell phones
• Adhere to social distancing guidelines, wearing masks when necessary
