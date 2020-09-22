ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two juveniles riding a dirt bike were injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle.
Atlanta Police say the vehicle struck the bike from behind while in the 700 block of McDonough Blvd. The driver remained on the scene.
A victim initially listed as critical is expected to survive his injuries.
