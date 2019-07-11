Mourners gather to say goodbye to deputy killed in the line of duty

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Family, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for the funeral for Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon. The funeral took place at the Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville.
The 28-year-old Hall County Sheriff's deputy was killed when he pulled over four teens suspected of burglarizing a pawn shop and other crimes. Investigators said the crooks stole several weapons from the pawn shop.
Dixon and other deputies got into a shootout with the four suspects when one of them appeared from behind a home and shot Dixon below his service vest. Dixon later died at a hospital.
Thursday, mourners witnessed a sea of blue lights, a procession of law enforcement trailing a hearse carrying Dixon's body. His family then arrived and entered the worship center where those in attendance stood up out of respect.
The service began with Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch taking to the podium. Couch said when he swore in Dixon, he could tell the young deputy's "heart was in the right place."
Dixon's widow, Stephanie Dixon, told CBS46 Reporter Daniel Wilkerson her husband loved his job and wanted to eventually become a member of the SWAT team.
Dixon leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages nine and three months old.
Community members lined the streets of Gainesville as the deputy's body made its way to his final resting place.
Dixon's body was carried by horse and carriage to Memorial Park Cemetery where he was laid to rest.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Dixon family.
