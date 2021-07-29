Move over rover because Atlanta has a new best friend

It has been a month of technological marvels. Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have taken aircraft to the edge of space. While here on the ground, a new piece of tech is turning heads in a popular Atlanta neighborhood.
“It’s a Gita robot and it’s a cargo carrier,” said Liz Gillespie, the owner of Gita, a companion robot
The little robot is the creation of the same people behind the Vespa scooter. A pilot program with 30 people around the country is underway to gage how useful the Gita can be.
“One of the things I love, I can load her up with groceries, walk back home in 10 minutes, and she follows me up to my condo to the refrigerator. I lift the lid, unload her and we’re good,” Gillespie said. “It can carry up to 40 pounds and go six miles an hour.”
And Atlantans can’t get enough of it. Gillespie said she has to add extra time to anything she does with her Gita Rosie because of all the attention and questions she gets about her new friend.
The Atlanta robot even becoming a viral sensation online.
Move over rover because humankind has a new best friend, robots. The metro #Atlanta area is seeing many more futuristic robots, and are loving every minute. Full details @cbs46 #FutureTech pic.twitter.com/h86Ax2bBQ9— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 29, 2021
Rosie is not the only robot around the metro area.
Many have marveled at the Amazon delivery robots seen regularly around Midtown. While security robots are helping keep the peace at Stonecrest Mall.
Atlanta Police and other law enforcement are also becoming more aware of robots and drones, utilizing them so officers and the public’s lives can be safer.
“I can’t express how much of a tool that is for our law enforcement partners,” said a law enforcement drone trainer.
The best part about the Gita robot is you don’t have to wait for the future to get one.
“She’s actually available right now,” Gillespie said.
The Gita will cost you just over $3,200 and can walk with you for a handy four hours without breaking a sweat.
