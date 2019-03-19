ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Movie day at the Georgia State Capitol didn’t include studio cameras. Instead, it was a day to celebrate those in the movie industry and it’s impact on Georgia.
Governor Brian Kemp hosted people at the capitol.
“Our house was filmed for a movie,” actress Daisy Pareja said. “My husband’s office was used for a film also. I’m an actor so I’ve been in film, tv, and done tons of commercials. So job, job, jobs.”
Jobs are just one economic aspect of the film industry highlighted at the state capitol. Everyone here is connected in some way to the industry that brings big bucks to Georgia.
“Since the (tax) incentive passed in 2008 we went from $241 million worth of economic impact to $9.5 billion,” Deputy Director of the Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Office.
That includes $2.7 billion in direct spending from the 320 film and televisions productions shot in Georgia during the 2017 fiscal year.
But some fear House Bill 481, which is referred to as the heartbeat bill, could hurt the growing industry.
“It would be one of the strictest anti-choice, anti-woman bills in the country of all the states,” movie industry connected Sheri Mann Stewart said.
The bill says a doctor could not perform an abortion once a heartbeat is detected in a fetus. That's usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.
Stewart said friends from other countries have messaged her about seeing the pictures of protestors of the bill dressed as handmaids from the popular tv series and book.
She said passing that bill could cause movie dollars to pass on Georgia.
“This industry we would see possibly boycotts of films being made here,” Stewart said. “Actors who don’t want to come here, don’t want spend time here living under those kinds of laws.”
