Gwinnett County Police detectives asked for the public’s help to find the criminals behind the theft of several trailers from local businesses on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Lawrenceville.
According to the GCPD, three trailers containing robotic camera cranes and other movie production equipment were stolen from the area. GCPD said security video showed the trailers being taken from the area by two pickup trucks, one dark colored and the other a white truck.
Police said the dark colored pickup truck and one of the stolen trailers were later recovered, but the white pickup truck and the two other trailers have not been found. According to GCPD, the driver of the dark colored truck was identified as Dewayne Antwain Williams, 49. Williams is being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
Police said the other driver has not been identified and that items still missing include: a green boom lift, two robotic camera cranes, and a custom electric car for mounting cameras and shooting film.
GCPD said if anyone has information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click this link.
