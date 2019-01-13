ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Production companies in Atlanta are gearing up for several movies to be filmed in the city this year.
Below is info for upcoming casting calls:
Catrett Casting is looking for fit background actors for 'Bad Boys for Life.'
- Scenes filming January 15, 17 and 23rd
- Talent is paid $75/day
- Send your name, age, height, weight, phone number and three photos to submissions@catrettcasting.com
Marinella Hume Casting is looking for white child actors for 'Doom Patrol.'
- Producers are looking for kids to play middle school students
- Filming shoots January 14
Email KidsCastMhc@gmail.com
If you tried to vote in Georgia last year but were prevented from doing so, you may be featured in an upcoming documentary.
- Email SANDEALESSI2@aol.com and use VOTER in the subject line.
