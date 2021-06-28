ATLANTA (CBS46) — A big sigh of relief for Atlanta Hawks fans Monday as an MRI on Trae Young's injured right foot did not show any structural damage.
The Hawks say Young suffered a bone bruise in his right foot when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official during the third quarter of Game 3.
Young will be listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Hawks will attempt to tie the series at 2-2 Tuesday at State Farm Arena.
Young was able to return for much of the fourth quarter, but he didn't have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta's stunning playoff run.
Even though Young finished with 35 points, the Hawks bogged down offensively in the closing minutes, allowing the Bucks to rally for a 113-102 victory that gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.
