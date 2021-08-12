FORSYTH, County Ga. (CBS46) — A multi-vehicle car crash shut down part of State Route 369 Thursday morning.
Chopper 46 flew over the scene at Whitmire Road. At this time, officials have not reported any injuries.
As the road remains closed, traffic is being diverted down Wallace Tatum and McBrayer Road.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area. CBS 46 will provide more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.