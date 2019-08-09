ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A police chase that started in Forsyth County ended in Alpharetta on when one car crashed and another was stopped by police.
According to Alpharetta Police, there were two suspect vehicles involved in the chase that ended on Georgia 400 near Windward Parkway. The chase reportedly started due to car break-ins in Cherokee County.
Alpharetta Police said they helped set up a perimeter and three suspects were eventually taken into custody, but two more people may be on the loose. APD said the search for the other possible suspects has ended.
Traffic on Ga. 400 was backed up when the accident happened early Friday, but began to clear up before 8 a.m.
