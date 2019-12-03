Multi-county chase ends in DeKalb County

A heavy police presence can be seen in DeKalb County after a multi-county chase ended near Flat Shoals Parkway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – One person was shot, and multiple people are on the run, after a police chase that started in Clayton County ended on the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway.

DeKalb Police said they assisted Georgia State Police with the multi-county chase. According to police, one of the people in the car was shot, but law enforcement doesn’t know when/where the person was shot. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details.

